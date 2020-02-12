MOBILE, Ala. - On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at approximately 10:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Halls Mill Road between Ruth Street and Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to the report of a large sink hole. Upon arrival, officers discovered a sink hole in the roadway. A water main has burst causing the road to wash out.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
MAWSS and all other proper authorities have been notified and they are en-route.
An update will be released once the roadway has been deemed safe for travel.
