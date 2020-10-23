MOBILE, AL – Beginning Monday morning, Oct. 26th, Hamilton Blvd. will be closed between Highway 90 & Rangeline Rd. for bride improvements.
The work is expected to take one week.
Motorists will be detoured on Theodore Dawes Road/Hamilton Blvd. to southbound US Highway 90, to Bellingrath Rd. onto eastbound Laurendine Road and north onto Rangeline Road.
