MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eastbound Government Street just east of Conception St will remain closed for approximately three weeks, weather permitting, for the MAWSS project.
Road closure to remain for nearly 3 weeks EB Government St. just east of Conception
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, another flown to hospital after suspect fleeing police crashes in Gulf Shores
- Chunchula man mauled by dogs nearly dies, family says he’ll need reconstructive surgery
- BCSO: Gulf Shores woman faces felony charge after stealing neighbor's goat and painting it
- Mobile man charged with attempted murder in shooting that wounded five-year-old boy
- MPD: Shots fired at Bel Air Mall after suspect drops handgun
- Car slams into utility pole on Highway 98 in Fairhope
- 14 shots fired at car, 5-year-old boy struck as he sat inside with family, shooter still out there
- MPD: 5 year old boy shot on Farnell Drive
- 5-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition; records reveal suspect's violent history
- Woman accused of shooting two people, including her husband
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.