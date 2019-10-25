Mobile police responded to the area of McFarland Road, Johnson Road South and Bloomington Drive in reference to down powers lines and a impassible roads.
Officials are asking that the public avoid this areas and are encouraging people to stay away and not come out and survey the scene.
At this time there are no reported injuries.
Alabama Power is on scene and roads will be closed until further notice.
Once roads are cleared and reopened a notification will be released advising such.
Mobile County Sheriff's officials say they are rerouting traffic due to storm damage.
According to Lori Myles with MCSO, there are downed power lines in the areas of Moffat Road at McCreary and Moffat and Snow Road.
