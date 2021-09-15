Mobile County, AL. (WALA)--Rain caused several roads in Bayou La Batre to close Wednesday afternoon.

This has unfortunately been a trend for that area, and workers say they just want the rain to stop.

Those workers spend most of their time on boats and with the large amounts of rainfall that we've gotten this year, they say it makes it difficult to get a full day in.

And sometimes, they can't work at all. For people who work on boats that can cause problems.

"Normally when it gets too bad, they'll have the roads closed or signs showing the water over the road to show everybody that the road is unsafe to travel. When they do that, it closes down everything," One worker said.

"Lately this whole summer, it's been bad. Not getting off work early and taking days off. People trying to make money, but you can't because of the weather," Josh Sullivan said.

And on these boats, the weather plays a big role.

"Getting all of the insulation panels on the boat. You can't do that when it's raining because if it gets wet, it messes up. You can't get any materials on the boat. You can't get no work done," Sullivan said.

And as the weather clears up, these workers hope it stays that way.

"I'm praying to God that I hope this ends soon".