MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – Padgett Switch Road and Irvington-Bayou LaBatre Highway in south Mobile County are closed to through traffic just south of U.S. Highway 90 for work on the railroad crossings.
The work, which began Wednesday morning, will continue at least through Thursday, according to Mobile County officials.
Drivers are urged to use detours on Beverly Road or Argyle Road and Bellingrath Road. Signage has been placed in the area.
In addition, Potter Tract Road, just south of Hwy. 90, will be closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday for similar work. The suggested detour is Alabama 188.
