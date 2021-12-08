MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after an armed robber held a gun on a cashier and a customer at a Family Dollar store Tuesday.
It was about 4:14 p.m. when officers responded to the store at 4726 Moffett Road for a robbery report. Police said that the officers discovered an unknown male subject entered the business dressed in black with a white face covering and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.
Police said the robber also pointed the gun at a customer and demanded money from them as well. He then exited the business and fled on foot.
No one was injured, and police said this is an active investigation.
