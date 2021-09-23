The Doris Marie Jones Foundation, Benefiting Alzheimer’s Caregivers presents Rocking for Alzheimer’s Caregivers Summit/Shop til You Drop Shopping Spree.

It will be held at the Grounds in Mobile, AL, October 2nd from 10am – 3pm. There will be a $5.00 entrance fee and can be purchased at the door or through Eventbrite at: Rocking for Alzheimer’s Caregivers Summit/Shop til You Drop Shopping Spree.

There will be a variety of vendors, speakers, entertainment, including McCranie’s ATA and a lot of information pertaining to Alzheimers and Alzheimer’s Caregivers to take home with you!