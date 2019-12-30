MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Ronald McDonald House in Mobile needs your help to support the families of children in the hospital.
Some families stay for a few days, others a year. It all depends on what their children are dealing with.
But, you can make that battle a little easier by getting involved, preparing a meal or making a donation.
For more information or to sign up to make a meal, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.