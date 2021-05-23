DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Red flags have been flying over Alabama beaches for the past week -- Sunday just a single red flag -- warning of a risk of rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Still beach-goers flocked to the Gulf coast -- including Dauphin Island -- where most were playing it safe.

On the West End of the island -- it was all about "Sunday Funday."

"It's high wind... But it actually feels pretty good. It's a nice day to be out here -- it's not too hot... It's a nice temperature," said Ivory Claiborne, Grand Bay.

But where the water meets the white sandy shore -- it's no joke.

"The water quality is warm... But it's kind of rough and strong because the tide is coming in -- so it's strong going in but you can feel the undertoe pulling you back out... Just as well," said one man.

Vacationing from Georgia -- Kris Bell and his family understand the risks.

"We are aware... Our kids are getting out here and we tell them they have to go in two at a time -- that way they can keep an eye on each other," said Bell.

And while the conditions may be rough for some, it's just right for best friends Joel Griffith and Nathan Whitton -- waxxing up their surf boards.

Ready to ride the waves -- they're back for day two and say Saturday was even more intense.

"You kind of forget about everything and you're in the moment on the wave... It's awesome," said Whitton.

"Every time I hit a wave it makes me want to come back and try again... Do even better. It's really addicting and very competitive -- trying to do better for yourself," said Griffith.

Just feet away -- on the sound side of the island -- it's a totally different story.

"We decided to come down after church today and this side is just so much safer... It's just not as rough so if we need to get out in it -- we can cool off and not be scared," said one woman.

While everyone is ready for summer -- locals remain cautiously optimistic with start of hurricane season June 1st.

"I'm hoping it's much better because I am not prepared for storm season like it was last year -- definitely not. I'm hoping it's much better this year," said Claiborne.

"I hope it's going to be mild... We were just talking about generators and relay switches, and transfer switches and stuff... Yeah we are going to be prepared," said one woman.