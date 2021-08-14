MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- From the car to the carts. University of South Alabama freshman Holly Reed has had one busy Saturday as she moved into her dorm.

“I’m so excited, I’m so stoked,” she said. “We’ve been counting down the days. I’ve been spending a lot of my summer down here on the Gulf Coast, so I’m just excited to live here.”

Reed is set to study education at South. She is moving here from Birmingham and is ready for this new start on the Gulf Coast. With COVID cases on the rise, she is hoping for a normal school year.

“It is starting to kick back how we were at the beginning of quarantine last year so I feel like as long as everyone is cautious and does what’s best for them then we can get back to a safer route with school,” she said.

In an effort to keep students safe, the university has changed things.

Move-in is normally a single day, but this year it was spread out over four.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest.

“It is an exciting time for us this year,” said Dr. Michael Mitchell, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “We are expecting about 2,200 students to move in by the time it is all said and done and so we’re glad to have students back on campus.”

For freshman like Reed, the countdown to college is finally over.

“Me and my roommate have been getting our decorations together,” she said. “Just kind of our theme. We’re stoked. We’re super excited for what’s instore for us this year at South.”

“Just excited to be on campus and finally get out of my hometown,” said Mahari Pearson.

Move-in will continue on Sunday.

The cConvocation welcome set for Monday has been made virtual because of the tropical weather.