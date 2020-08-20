MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The intersection of Broad Street and Canal Street will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 24, to construct a roundabout, city officials announced on Thursday.
According to officials, the project will provide safety improvements, reduce speed and allow better access for pedestrians and bicyclists. The roundabout is anticipated to be completed by February 2021.
• Southbound South Broad Street traffic will be detoured to Government Street, Washington Street and Texas Street.
• South Broad Street will be open to local traffic only between Canal Street and Texas Street.
• Canal Street will be open to local traffic only, from Washington Street to South Broad Street. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the closure and alternate routes.
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Drivers are reminded to obey the 25-MPH speed limit and use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should also watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
The latest City of Mobile Broad Street Redevelopment project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/tiger-grant/.
The latest City of Mobile Broad Street Redevelopment project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/tiger-grant/.
