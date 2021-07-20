Mobile’s annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will return on August 3, 2021, by dropping thousands of rubber duckies into the Mobile River.

The “adopted” duckies will race to the finish line and the winning lucky ducky’s adopter will receive the grand prize of a $1,000 gift card to Rouses Markets. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which houses families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals and staying at Ronald McDonald House.

Rubber ducky adoptions are available for $5 at rubberduckyregatta.com, or “quack packs” of five, twelve or twenty-five duckies at special rates.