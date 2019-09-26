People are asking a lot of questions about what they can and can’t do in regards to burning in the city of Mobile. The Alabama Forestry Commission upgraded a statewide advisory to a fire alert on Wednesday. Foresters and firefighters are worried conditions are ripe for wildfires. Steven Millhouse, Public Information Officer for Mobile Fire-Rescue, stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about the do’s and don’ts in regards to burning within city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.