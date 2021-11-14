MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Although Veterans Day has passed, folks continued to honor and celebrate those who served by running Mobile's 6th Annual 'Battleship 12K' race.

Thousands of runners packed on the red, white, and blue and carried flags, celebrating the men and women who served and still serve the country.

"Celebrating them today and every day is really important, it's not about one day a year, because they dedicated their lives, many years of their lives and families lives to that, any day ill come out to celebrate those that are in our service," said runner, Rachel Costa.

The 7.5-mile patriotic run took runners down Old Spanish Trail (Hwy. 98), through the Battleship Memorial Park, and ended at the U.S.S Alabama. Family, friends, and supporters cheered runners on as they passed the finish line.

Veteran Justin Ortiz, served 11 years for the U.S Marines Corp. He ran with an extra 50 pounds on his back, honoring his fellow marine and friend Sergeant John Seely.

"He was a Recon Marine, that passed away this past year so we're out here supporting him and his family is right here with us."

As a veteran himself, Ortiz said he can't believe how many people came out to support veterans.

"Oh, it's awesome, I couldn't be more thankful," said Ortiz, "I feel amazing that all these people came out for the vets."

Event organizer and founder, Micheal Wattigny said that his goal when he created the event was to re-create a heros' welcome home and to find a way to simply say "thank you."

"For all the men and women who kept us free for all these years, including my father who was a Purple Heart Veteran from Vietnam as a way to say thank you," said Wattigny, " and this was a loud and resounding way to say thank you to all the men and women who have done that for us."

Wattingy said in addition to saying "thank you", the race is also a way to raise awareness for Veterans and money for Military charities.

This year, 2,700 runners registered for the Battleship 12K, making it one of the largest races in the Gulf Coast and Alabama.