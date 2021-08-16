MOBILE, AL. (WALA)-- Candles are outside of Saddle Up Saloon and the bar remains untouched ever since last Friday’s deadly shooting.

39-year-old Freddy Escobar Diaz is the man Mobile police say pulled the trigger.

Sarah Brooks and Daven Dahl were working that night and told Fox 10 it was the most terrifying experience they’ve ever had.

“We heard ‘pop pop’ and looked. It seemed like there was a fight or something going on at the front. I look over at Daven and Paige the other bartender and we just started hearing a bunch of shots go off. I called 911. It was just awful,” said bar manager Sarah Brooks.

“At that point you’re just fearing for your life. You never prepare for anything like that. And there’s no way to put into words the amount of fear we all had that we weren’t going to make it out of that room,” said Bartender Daven Dahl.

30-year-old Andrew Sims was killed.

Among those injured was a security guard who they say heroically stepped in front of the shooter.

He was shot six times but protected almost a hundred people including Brooks and Dahl.

“It could’ve been so many people. And the security guard saved a lot of people. A lot,” Brooks said.

As the bar remains closed, the employees are sending prayers to all who were affected.

“I just send my warmest regard to Drew’s family and everyone who was in that bar that night. Because I don’t think anyone will ever be the same,” Dahl said.

The security guard is expected to be okay.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for his expenses. You can find that link by clicking here.