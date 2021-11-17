MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Saenger Theatre Christmas Movie Series -- billed as a downtown Mobile tradition -- returns this holiday season for two nights.

The films will be "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, and the 1938 adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. They are $6 for adults and $3 for children (12 and under) and seniors (60-plus).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The Saenger Box Office will be open one hour before showtime on movie days.

Tickets for movies cannot be purchased online or by phone.

Limited concessions, as well as beer and wine, will be available.

The series is sponsored by Greer's Markets and Roberts Brothers.