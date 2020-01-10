MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- They're a force of nature that can be deadly. When tornados form -- there's little time to react.
"When I looked up -- all I could see is the 'V' coming and it was just a loud boom -- and it was real quick -- took probably about five seconds and it was done with," said one West Mobile resident, October 2019 tornado outbreak.
That's why having a plan in place for you and your family now -- is so important. With the possibility of tornados in the forecast this weekend -- the National Weather Service is reminding people to stay informed.
"Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Don't rely on outside sirens only meant to be heard if you go outside," NWS Birmingham.
If you have a weather radio -- make sure it's on and working. Also pay attention to FOX 10 and download our free FOX 10 News App -- to keep you updated with breaking emergency weather alerts.
Then there's the matter of where to take cover.
"As soon as I got into the walk-in closet and on the floor -- literally all hell broke loose," said one West Mobile resident, October 2019 tornado outbreak.
The National Weather Service breaks down your best and worst shelter options:
Your Worst Options: Mobile homes, vehicles, underneath highway & overpasses.
Bad Options: Large open rooms like gymnasiums, manufactured homes.
Good Options: Interior room of a well-constructed home or building, or basement.
Best Options: Above or below tornado storm shelter, or specifically designed FEMA safe room.
"We saw it coming our way, so we already knew it was coming but we didn't think it was going to hit right here... So close to home," said Wanda Harmon, took shelter off Lott Road, October 2019 tornado outbreak.
If you find yourself in that situation -- take cover in your designated "safe place" and don't forget to bring your emergency supply kit.
First and foremost -- stay weather alert and be safe. If you do have video of a tornado -- share them with us at fox10reportit@fox10tv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.