MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- For the twenty-eighth year, the Salvation Army is gearing up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people across the Port City.

Today the kitchen staff is turning up the heat on the last of the food and making sure everything in the freezer is ready to go.

It’s a tall task that’s been made even taller by the COVID pandemic. Kitchen director Cecil Morris says the pandemic wiped out their kitchen staff.

“We actually lost the majority of our staff here in the kitchen where that leaves us with just two people," said Morris. "Myself and another lady where normally we would have eight people.”

But Morris says despite being short-staffed, they’re still on track to feed up to twelve hundred people tomorrow.

“For us to accomplish this great feat again being so short-handed is just a miracle from God.”

Like last year, there will be walk-up and drive-thru lines going down Dauphin Street. The Salvation Army will also have close to one hundred volunteers on-site to make sure as many people as possible get a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

“That’s what we do here at the Salvation Army," said Morris. "We do this every year. Pull it off without a hitch.”