Communities across Mobile County experienced sanitary sewer overflows over the past weekend, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

In Mobile, the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to sanitary sewer overflows on Saturday. Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines, and MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects, according to officials.

On Conti Street at Demouy Avenue there was evidence of a sewer overflow into Eslava Creek. At 1050 Lubel Ave., some 1,215 gallons spilled into Three Mile Creek.

In Prichard, the Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rains, the health department says. Some of these overflows began on Saturday and some of them did not end until today. The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters are listed below:

Martha Ave. @ Old Citronelle Hwy. less than 1,000 Gum Tree Branch

211 Patricia Ave. more than 1,000/less than 10,000 Gum Tree Branch

830 Strauss Ave. more than 1,000/less than 10,000 Toulmins Spring Branch

823 College St. more than 1,000/less than 10,000 Toulmins Spring Branch

705 Sample St. more than 1,000/less than 10,000 Toulmins Spring Branch

Prichard Ave. @ Newsome Ave. more than 1,000/less than 10,000 Toulmins Spring Branch

Chin St. @ Butts St. more than 10,000/less than 25,000 Three Mile Creek

The Utilities Board of the City of Chickasaw experienced a sanitary sewer overflow on Saturday. This occurred when a generator failed to start.

The overflow was at 165 Teakwood Drive. The estimated volume lost 3,500 gallons. The overflow reached a drainage ditch that empties into Gum Tree Branch.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using the affected waters for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.