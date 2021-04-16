MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows on Thursday.
Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines, according to the Mobile County Health Department.
The attached document by the health department has the updated information with final estimates.
