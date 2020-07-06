SARALNAD, Ala. --According to Saraland City Schools' Instagram page, the school will offer two different learning environments for the 2020-2021 school year.
Traditional "on-campus" classrooms and online "learn-at-home classrooms" will be offered.
Returning students were mailed a Snapcode and should visit www.sarlandboe.org/registration for more registration information.
During online registration, parents/guardians will be able to select which learning environment they prefer.
Online registration will end on July 17, 2020.
Parents with additional questions should call 251-375-5240 or email help@saralandboe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.