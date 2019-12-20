Saraland drivers claim their vehicles were shot at, police investigating

SARALAND, Ala (WALA) -- A dangerous drive for two families in the Saraland area on Thursday, two different drivers reported to police that their cars had been shot at.
One of the drivers said he is shocked that something like this would happen. He is mad because two of his grandchildren, who were in the car, could have been hit or killed.
“I'm minding my own business,” said William Stewart. “A great family night out traveling home and all of a sudden I’m shot at, that's a bad thing, it could have turned out terribly bad.”
Stewart was driving down Shelton Beach Road Thursday night around 10:30 after looking at Christmas lights when a sudden sound forced him to pull over.
“It was a shock,” he said. “You're driving down the road and all of a sudden there's a big slap in the back of the car, a big boom if you will.”
Stewart called Saraland Police who came out to look at the SUV Friday morning. They told FOX10 News no bullet or projectile was found inside.
Another case was posted to Facebook yesterday, that driver said she was on I-65 between exit 13 and 15 when her car was shot at. Her driver side window was shattered.
“When I think back about it, I was moving too fast for anybody to throw something and there's just not any reasoning how something could bounce up and hit it from behind,” Stewart said.
Stewart said his goal is to make sure people in Saraland know about what happened in hopes the people responsible are caught.
“All the horrible things that could have come out of this with grandchildren, I had two of my grandchildren in the car,” he said. “My goodness that or if I had been hit and lost control of the car with my grandchildren in the car.”
Saraland Police said the cases are not connected and they are looking into both of them.
