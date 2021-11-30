Saraland, Ala. (WALA)-- A Saraland business damaged by a tornado back in August is about to reopen.
The Saraland Goodwill off Highway 43 has been completely gutted and remodeled. At their grand re-opening Wednesday, the first 100 people can expect a nice surprise.
The business had extensive damage following an EF-1 tornado that was spawned by Hurricane Ida. The roof was blown off, ceiling tiles caved in, and inches of water pooled on the floor.
President, CEO Frank Harkins is thankful for the quick turnaround, after being closed for only 2 months.
"Magnificent,” said Harkins. “It was unbelievable because labor and material was really hard to get at that time."
Now, the inside looks brand new. The floors are re-done, and the ceiling is fully restored.
The first 100 people in line will get a free set of grilling tools, along with the opportunity to win an Apple Watch raffle.
"This is a way we can help pass that blessing on to the rest of the folks in our community," said Harkins.
Doors open Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.