Saraland, Ala. (WALA)-- A Saraland business damaged by a tornado back in August is about to reopen.

The Saraland Goodwill off Highway 43 has been completely gutted and remodeled. At their grand re-opening Wednesday, the first 100 people can expect a nice surprise.

Significant damage to businesses hit by Saraland tornado

The business had extensive damage following an EF-1 tornado that was spawned by Hurricane Ida. The roof was blown off, ceiling tiles caved in, and inches of water pooled on the floor.

President, CEO Frank Harkins is thankful for the quick turnaround, after being closed for only 2 months.

"Magnificent,” said Harkins. “It was unbelievable because labor and material was really hard to get at that time."

Saraland tornado rated EF-1 by National Weather Service survey team

Now, the inside looks brand new. The floors are re-done, and the ceiling is fully restored.

The first 100 people in line will get a free set of grilling tools, along with the opportunity to win an Apple Watch raffle.

Video and photos show tornado damage in Saraland, Creola

"This is a way we can help pass that blessing on to the rest of the folks in our community," said Harkins.  

Doors open Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

