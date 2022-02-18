SARALAND, Ala (WALA) -- When it comes to career paths, the options are endless.

At Saraland High School, students spent part of their Friday morning learning about some of them during the school’s annual career day.

“I learn something new every year that helps me pick what I want to do,” said Scarlett Mosley.

Each student got to explore four different careers from a list of a few dozen. Some of them included physical therapy to real estate and even broadcasting with our Jennifer Lambers. The goal to open their eyes to all of the options.

“I had a really good time, I already knew what I wanted to do which is nursing and sports media, but going to graphic design and going to physical therapy really showed me like new things I might be interested in,” said Kalini Bagsby.

“It’s the first time I’ve been introduced to four new career paths I’ve probably never thought about, but I am interested in them,” said Caden Kelly.

Saraland High School puts this career day on every year because they see value in giving students a chance to learn and experience different paths.

“I know we all throughout high school had our ideas of what we wanted to do, but I think they were exposed to a lot today and had some good feedback so we’re excited for them moving forward,” said Saraland High School Career Coach Emily Easterbrook.

For students, especially seniors, it gave them a lot to think about.

“It helps me make a more educated decision. Like I want to be a veterinarian. The vet tech that was here today from Coastal Alabama told us a lot more like things that you have to go through with college that I didn’t think about in the first place,” Mosley said.