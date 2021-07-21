SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Randall Biggs is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman inside a dialysis clinic in Saraland.

The Mobile County District Attorney's Office told FOX10 News Biggs wouldn't let the woman go. He's charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci said, "There was some inappropriate touching and groping, that the victim of course did not want, and the defendant allegedly held her against her will there at the counter. And we believe that he made some statements to her that were also sexual in nature."

Bucci, who prosecutes adult sex crimes, said no one was around as Biggs had a firm hold on the woman for several minutes while she was checking in.

Finally, Bucci said, a car pulled into the parking lot, likely saving the day.

"He just saw other people approaching, and the potential to be caught in the act of what he was doing, and that's what made him stop," said Bucci.

According to court documents, Biggs had no criminal history in Alabama, but in 1984, Bucci said Biggs was convicted of murder in Escambia County, Florida.

Biggs arraignment hearing is July 27th, 2021. Bucci said more details should come out in court.

A manager at the dialysis clinic told FOX10 News she couldn't comment.