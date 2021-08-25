MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who police say was driving the Corvette that slammed into a Chunchula man who was mowing his lawn, killing him instantly, is in Mobile County Metro Jail this morning.
Calvin Dale Brewer is being held on a murder charge. Jail records show he was booked into the facility Tuesday night after having been arrested by Alabama State Troopers.
The deadly incident happened Sunday evening on Lott Road. That's when Heath Byrd was cutting his grass on a riding lawn mower and was struck by the Corvette.
Investigators say the 1978 Corvette driven by Brewer went off the roadway and hit Byrd.
