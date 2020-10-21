SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Middle School now home to "next level" physical fitness. They're among three schools in the state awarded a $100,000 gym. It's part of the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils "DON'T QUIT!" initiative.
Saraland Middle School won the grant because it demonstrated new and innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness -- calling their program an "extension of the classroom."
"Studies show the more you work out it helps your brain, helps your function in the classroom. It helps memory... helps attention -- all of that," explained Coach Titus Powe, a Physical Education Teacher at the school.
"We understand English, math, science, social studies, and other elements are vital -- but physical fitness is something that will carry a young person through the remainder of their life and be beneficial to keeping a healthy society," said Dr. Aaron Milner, Saraland Schools Superintendent.
Saraland Middle School -- one of three Alabama schools awarded a $100,000 "DON'T QUIT!" Fitness Center. Fitness icon Jake Steinfield -- Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils -- is leading the charge to put these student fitness centers in all 50 states.
"His story promotes that he struggled in middle school with his self-confidence. When he got into a fitness program and was able to develop those skills -- not just physically but socially, emotionally and building his confidence. He was able to accel in his life so he wants to give back to middle school children across America," said Coach Stephanie Verkouille, Phys. Ed. Teacher Saraland Middle School.
The students are learning working out can be fun and setting themselves up for a lifetime of fitness.
"I would just like to see them develop a base and understanding of different exercises -- proper form of exercises and then grow their strength," said Coach Jason Phillips, Phys. Ed. Teacher Saraland Middle School.
The students are already setting personal goals and learning not to give up.
"To get stronger... Help myself get to high school. It's next year... right around the corner," said Gracie Dees, 8th Grader Saraland Middle School.
"Just keep going just keep pushing yourself and don't quit," said Cody Hart, 7th Grader Saraland Middle School.
Every year since 2012, the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils delivers twelve DON'T QUIT! Fitness Centers to four states. To date the program has rolled out in 36 states and delivered 107 fitness centers.
Meanwhile, in addition to wearing masks, the school is taking all the necessary precautions -- when it comes to sanitizing and cleaning the equipment.
