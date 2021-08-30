Saraland, Ala. (WALA)-- Today's twister peeled off the roof of one Saraland motel, destroying the property from the inside out.

A devastating sight at the Plantation Motel off Highway 43. Rooms were demolished, missing roofs, walls, and windows.

Residents were terrified, and some said the tornado moved in quickly.

“I turned around to grab a cigarette, and as soon as I did the whole roof just exploded," said one resident. "Everything started to fly in. I just layed in the bathtub and waited it out."

One car on the property was shattered, and trees were down all across the building.

Nearby, poles were bent in half and siding was ripped off buildings. A trailer park behind the motel also saw major damage.

“The pressure dropped," said one resident of the trailer park. "It was really scary, really intense for like 5 seconds. That’s all my brain can comprehend.”

With all the damage done today, it could take weeks to clean up.

According to police, 3 people had minor injuries.