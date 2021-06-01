SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said the person of interest in a Saraland murder killed himself before officers could arrest him.

Lexas Breanna Evans, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Saturday near Highway 45 at Waterall Drive. Detectives said they later identified the person of interest as 50-year-old Rico Washington.

Saraland police said Washington was found dead at a cemetery on Shelton Beach Road Extension in Prichard.

Evans family tells FOX10 News Washington used to hang out with them and they think he killed Evans because he was in love with her and she did not feel the same way.

A spokesperson for the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Washington had multiple complaints against him for stalking women but the complainants never followed up.

There will be a vigil in Prichard for Evans Wednesday night at 5pm.