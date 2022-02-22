SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police released the name of the driver killed in a crash on Celeste Road Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was driving a Honda Odyssey that hit the trailer of the eighteen-wheeler around 5:45 a.m.

Tamayac was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police said they're still working to determine the cause of the accident.