SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police released the name of the driver killed in a crash on Celeste Road Tuesday morning.
Investigators said Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was driving a Honda Odyssey that hit the trailer of the eighteen-wheeler around 5:45 a.m.
Tamayac was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Police said they're still working to determine the cause of the accident.
