SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Saraland Police Department is following leads in a murder investigation that began with a shooting death Monday night, the department said in a news release.
At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Saraland officers responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence at 4165 North Aba Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male subject deceased as a result of multiple gun shots, according to police.
Police say detectives are in the process of conducting their investigation, processing the scene and interviewing possible witnesses. Detectives have been able to generate some investigative leads and are in the process of following up on those leads, the news release states.
"Due to this being the early stages of the investigation, few details are available for release that would not hinder the investigative process," Saraland PD says. "After more details are gathered in reference to this investigation, additional information will be available to be released."
