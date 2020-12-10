SARALAND, Ala. --On December 10, 2020 at approximately 12:25 PM, there was a two vehicle, head-on crash, in the 9900 block of Celeste Road near Radcliff Road involving a delivery truck and a two door sedan.
According to Saraland Police Department, both vehicles had single occupants, drivers, with one of those being a victim that sustained fatal injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
No additional information is being released at this time, until the next of kin can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.