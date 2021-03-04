SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating 65-year-old Raymond Palmer.

They say he was last seen at his resident on Monday, March 1. His family has advised that he currently has medical issues and may be without his medication.

The clothing seen in the picture is believed to be what he was last wearing.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts or have seen Raymond Palmer, please contact the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331 and speak with an investigator or you can contact the Saraland Crime Stoppers tip line and leave an anonymous message at 251-459-8477.