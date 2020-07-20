MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 19-year veteran of the Saraland Police Department died in a crash on Interstate 65 over the weekend.
According to Mobile Police, Amberly Payton was driving north on I-65 near Moffett Road when she lost control of her Nissan Altima, struck the center wall, and rolled over. The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Payton served as a jailer and dispatcher for the Saraland Police since 2001.
The department said, "This is such a huge loss for our department. Amberley was very dedicated to her job and meant so much to everyone she worked with. Please continue to keep the Payton family and our department in your prayers!"
