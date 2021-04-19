SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police identified the man who was found dead in the woods last week.
Investigators said Raymond Palmer's body was located off of McKeough Avenue near Highway 43 on April 13.
He had been reported missing by family members after he was last seen on March 1.
Palmer was 65-years-old.
