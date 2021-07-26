SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police said two women died in a head-on crash on Highway 45 over the weekend.
The wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
Police said 73-year-old Judy Cantey and 62-year-old Opal Turner of Citronelle were in a 2013 Toyota Highlander heading north on Highway 45 that crashed with a 2017 Ram truck heading south. Both Cantey and Turner died in the wreck.
Saraland Police said they are still investigating the cause of the accident.
