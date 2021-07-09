MOBILE, Ala. --On July 9th, 2021, the Saraland Police Department Special Operations Divisions initiated a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 65 at mile marker 15 (Celeste Rd).

The occupants of the vehicle refused to stop and started throwing items out of the window. Officers with the Saraland Police Department recovered approximately 17 kilos of methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $700,000 to $800,000, that was thrown from the vehicle.

According to police, the pursuit continued back onto Interstate 65 southbound, where the occupants of the vehicle got off the interstate at Highway 45 in Prichard, Alabama and then back onto the interstate southbound.

The vehicle continued south on Interstate 65 to Dauphin Street, where they exited the interstate again and collided with a civilian vehicle. The occupant of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police state the driver of the vehicle fled on foot, where he crossed the interstate, refused police commands and was tased. He was then taken into custody on the east side of Interstate 65.

The case is still under investigation and charges are pending on both the driver and passenger of the vehicle. The Saraland Police Department would like to thank the Satsuma Police Department for their assistance.