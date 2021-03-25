SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police identified the man accused of pulling out a loaded gun at Walmart on Thursday.

Officers got the call around noon saying a man was walking in and out of the atrium of the store with a 9mm gun.

A witness told FOX10 News people in the store were screaming, "There's a shooter, get away!"

When police arrived, they were able to take the man into custody and no shots were fired.

He's identified as 40-year-old Cedrick Jones of Prichard. Investigators said Jones had about 44 rounds of ammunition.

Officers checked a hotel room where he was staying but did not find any more guns or ammo.

Saraland Police Chief JC West said they are now trying to line up mental health treatment for the man.

"He never mentioned he wanted to shoot up the Walmart. He did say people were following him," West said.

Jones is charged with disorderly conduct.