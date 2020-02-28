Residents in Saraland are hoping some of the worst flooding in years is almost over. Some of the water has receded but most of the water is still hanging around.
Carl Selby's home is completely surrounded by water.
"Thank goodness the house is on the high side so it don't get wet," said Selby.
Some neighbors said the flooding is not uncommon and it happens every year, it just doesn't get this bad.
"It's not disturbing at all anymore," said Tommy Spears.
Spears' backyard has several feet of water. He said this is the second time in 5 years he's seen it this bad.
"The first time we moved here was about 5 years ago, it was just a little bit higher than this and it was real close to coming into the house. So now, I know what to look for and what to prepare for," added Spears.
The water comes from a whole lot of rain and flooding in North and Central Alabama. South Alabama dodged the rain that time, but mother nature is making up for it with flood waters coming down through the swollen Mobile River.
The water is expected to start receding Sunday evening but meteorologists said more heavy rainfall Tuesday through Thursday in North Alabama could cause the same thing to happen again.
In parts of Saraland, they really can't afford more flooding.
"It's about that deep in my basement right now. If it comes up another foot in a half, it'll probably be in my house," Spears explained.
It's a waiting game now for residents as they make due the best they know how.
"I just wade out and get my vehicle up the road and then I wade back in," Selby added.
Once the water recedes and dries up, there's another bull to tackle, cleaning up! Residents are hoping and praying that process starts very soon.
