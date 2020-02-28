Despite the Friday's sunshine, folks living near Bayou Sara are dealing with serious flooding.
"I've been fishing and hunting and coming this way my whole life and I've never seen it this bad," Matt Raybon said. "It'll come in with a storm surge but pull right back out when the storms gone, but I've never seen it just stay."
Raybon says his backyard has been under water for three days. The flooding causing neighbors to leave their homes and stay with family and friends.
"This guy right here, his house is flooded. He has about a foot of water in his house" Raybon said. "We're lucky. My house is up high and all it can do is get in the garage and it's not going to effect that much, just move the stuff around the garage."
Raybon says the flooding has not only caused issues to homes, but closed streets and changed bus routes. The school system using one drop off and pick up location for students for their safety.
The waters are expected to recede by the start of our new work week, but of course FOX10 will let you know how the conditions are in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.