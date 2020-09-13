Saraland residents prepping with sandbags ahead of Sally

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Residents living in Saraland, especially along low-lying Bayou Sara know what the threat of heavy rains can do. Preparing ahead of Tropical Storm Sally -- many of them lined up Sunday afternoon outside the Saraland Public Works Department to get sandbags.
"You have to. I've lived here all my life. Been through Frederic, Katrina -- so has my mother. You have to prepare ahead of time -- you never know what's going to happen," said Chris Davis, Saraland resident.
With the real threat of potential flooding along Bayou Sara, Davis and her mother know sandbags are a good idea.
"We got 20 sandbags -- 10 for each of us. I hope it's going to be enough," said Davis.
Saraland Public Works employees have a system. Filling the bags and loading them up as residents back their vehicles in and are then on their way.
"Oh that's great and much needed. And bless their hearts -- having to do it on their days off - that's amazing they'll come do it," said one resident getting sandbags.
The sand and bags are free for Saraland residents.
"We have water that comes up and we are worried about that," said Harriet Windham.
Like so many others -- Harriet and her husband Larry will tell you preparation is key.
"We don't like to wait until the last minute. We go ahead and get it done -- and then wait," said Larry. "Don't take a chance. Don't wait until the last minute."
The sandbag assembly line will continue Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Saraland Public Works Department (located at 150 Station Street). Again, it's for Saraland residents and there's a 10 bag limit per household.
