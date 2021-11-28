Saraland, Ala. (WALA)--A tragedy struck one Saraland family Saturday night. They are mourning after the sudden death of their 18-year-old son, Luis Meraz.

"We're all devastated because one of them is not here anymore,” said Penny Honodel, close family friend.

Meraz was a senior at Saraland High School. His car veered off the road and overturned on State Route 217. He tragically passed away after being transported to a local hospital.

Family and friends are mourning, not knowing how to carry on.

"Luis was so young,” said Julie Smith, close family friend. “It really just hurts more than anything because you don’t know what to do. This is the new normal."

Smith and Samantha Murff described Luis as the rock of the Meraz family. He was a neighborhood hero, always stepping up to help others.

"He was the kindest soul,” said Murff. “He never had enemies. He never was in trouble. He never was a bad one."

Luis’s mom and dad, Rosa and Jose are grieving terribly. Murff said Rosa and Luis had a special, strong bond.

"That was her baby,” said Murff. “That was her best friend. Luis was her person.”

Murff set up a GoFundMe to help the family with this unexpected loss, and Smith created a food drive sign-up where anyone can drop off a meal.

"Luis did not have insurance for burial,” said Murff. “Most people don’t think to do that this young. I know Rosa is going to be out of work for a while and Jose will be out of work for a while, so any bit would help."

The goal is $20,000.

To visit the GoFundMe, click here.

To sign up to drop off a meal, click here.