SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A Saraland teen killed in crash last weekend is set to be laid to rest this week.
Visitation for 18-year-old Luis Meraz is set for Monday at Forest Lawn Funeral home in Saraland from 5 to 7 p.m.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Chickasaw.
Meraz was tragically killed last Saturday night when his vehicle veered off Alabama Highway 217 and overturned.
He was senior at Saraland High School.
