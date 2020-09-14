SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Saraland will be opening the safehouse, at 5 p.m. for residents seeking shelter.
Officials say when staying at the safehouse no pets of any kind are allowed except service animals.
The safehouse will be marked to help with the 6 feet of social distancing. If you need assistance before 5 p.m. please call 251-675-5331.
Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein also released the following information.
UPDATE FROM THE MAYOR: With the eastern shift of Tropical Storm (soon to be Hurricane) Sally, we are expecting a...Posted by Saraland Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020
