MOBILE, Ala. --At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Celeste Road, near Walter Moore Road, in north Mobile county.
Julia Gabrielle Harris, 30, of Saraland, was driving a 1999 Honda Accord north on Celeste Road when she struck the rear of a 2000 Ford F450 garbage truck, driven by Scherrie Walker Brewer, 48, of Satsuma.
Harris was not wearing her seatbelt and received fatal injuries in the crash.
No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.