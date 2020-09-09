SATSUMA. Ala. --According to Satsuma City Schools' Facebook page, starting Thursday, September 10, the Satsuma City School system will provide free meals to all students in Satsuma City Schools.
Officials say this means lunch at LES and SHS and breakfast at LES will be offered at no charge to all students.
This program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and will expire on December 31, 2020.
They state they will continue to participate in this program as long as funding is available. If any changes occur, they will be communicated to parents.
The federal program rules require that each student get a complete meal to have the fee waived. Buying extras or a la carte items would result in a charge.
