SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- Satsuma City Schools will move to at-home instruction next week due to rising COVID-19 cases and resulting staff shortages, the school system announced Friday.

Instruction will be done either virtually via such formats as Schoology or Google Classroom, or a paper packet, depending on grade level and teacher preference, officials said.

All staff members not in quarantine will report to campus. All extra-curricular activities that are able to be staffed may continue as usual.

The school system will be contracting with a vendor to provide deep cleaning of all facilities next week.

Students are expected to return to the classroom on Jan. 24.