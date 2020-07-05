SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is digging deeper into an allegation of possible misconduct by a Satsuma Police officer.
The police chief there says the officer is on administrative leave.
And he says a magistrate has ruled there is probable cause for an investigation.
It started with a post on Facebook Sunday.
Logan Carter also posted a picture on Facebook.
Carter says she was pulled over by Satsuma Police Officer Harvey Roberts and was never told why.
But she says after a friend with her asked “how can we help you,” the officer yelled at him, and put his hands in her face when she gave him her license.
Carter also says Roberts pushed her friend, put him in handcuffs, and arrested him and her on disorderly conduct charges after she tried to get her infant out of the car.
Police Chief Clint Harrell gave an update on the investigation.
Harrell said, “The investigation is very much in its infancy. We have not yet received a formal complaint. As I’ve noted, we got information about a social media post that did raise some concerns. We felt it prudent, with an abundance of caution, to place the officer on administrative leave because there were those on social media making veiled threats about the officer, and we just felt for his own protection as well as to give the public some confidence that we do take these type of accusations seriously and we are looking into it."
Back in the spring of 2018, FOX10 News did a story on Roberts after he and his family lost their home in a fire.
He has eight children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.