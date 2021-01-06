MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- New developments in the case of a Satsuma man gunned down in his parents' driveway. Mobile County Prosecutors now calling it a "murder for hire" case.
It's been exactly a month since Brent Allen was gunned down in his parents' driveway on Bayou East in Satsuma.
By all accounts it was a real "who done it" and why. Even after Satsuma Police went to Georgia and arrested 51-year-old Wayne Beasley and 37-year-old Jennifer Hudson -- Allen's parents were still trying to piece together the connection.
Beasley was in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing via video conference -- where prosecutors say he was paid $2,000 to kill Allen. They even say he drove the more than 5 hours from his home in Georgia several times to run surveillance before the shooting.
According to investigators Allen was shot 6 to 9 times.
Still an active investigation, the D.A.'s office isn't talking motive -- but did request the judge set a high bond. Judge George Zoghby -- setting bond at $250,000 with the condition that at least $5,000 be paid in cash.
If Beasley does manage to make bond -- Judge Zoghby ordered him to wear an ankle monitor. He's due back in court on Monday, January 11th for arraignment.
